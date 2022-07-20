Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,168 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $91.22. 28,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,440. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $141.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

