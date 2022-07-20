Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,199 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 161,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,624,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

