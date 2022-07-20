Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,696 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $5,620,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,040.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $4,357,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 637,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,442,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

