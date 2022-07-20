Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $128.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hess Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $131.43.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hess by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,842,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

