Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.04. 388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,559. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman purchased 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at $99,971.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 234,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

