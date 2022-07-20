HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $174.66

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.66 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 169.60 ($2.03). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.07), with a volume of 4,117,902 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.33) target price on shares of HICL Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 914.74.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About HICL Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

(Get Rating)

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.