Hifi Finance Achieves Market Cap of $47.99 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $47.99 million and $41.80 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hifi Finance has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,767.70 or 1.00043508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

