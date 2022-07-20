High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 94,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 142,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

High Tide Trading Down 21.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that High Tide Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

About High Tide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in High Tide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

