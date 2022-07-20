High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 94,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 142,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
High Tide Trading Down 21.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that High Tide Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide
About High Tide
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on High Tide (HITI)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.