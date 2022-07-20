Hive Achieves Market Capitalization of $208.45 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Hive has a total market cap of $208.45 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000288 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002276 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 440,705,247 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.