HNP Capital LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. 355,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

