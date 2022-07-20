HNP Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,391 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,010,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.