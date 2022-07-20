HNP Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,487 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Trading Up 2.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.