HNP Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,487 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Allstate Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
