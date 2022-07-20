HNP Capital LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HNP Capital LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 198.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.47.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

