HNP Capital LLC Invests $255,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,021 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 581,492 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,053,000 after acquiring an additional 98,190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $214.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.59.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

