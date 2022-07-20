HNP Capital LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TT traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $133.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average is $149.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

