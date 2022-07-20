HNP Capital LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.07.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

