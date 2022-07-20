HNP Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

KHC traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. 77,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

