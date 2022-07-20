HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,173 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 594,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

