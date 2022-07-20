HNP Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,734 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

A traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. 22,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,781. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

