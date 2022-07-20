HNP Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.88. The company had a trading volume of 223,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $359.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.