HNP Capital LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 160,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,965,378. The firm has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

