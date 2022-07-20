Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $4.92 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. 599,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,134,372. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

