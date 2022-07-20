Hoertkorn Richard Charles Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 4.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHW traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 110,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,577. The company has a market capitalization of $115.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

