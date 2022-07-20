Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 3.0 %

Hologic stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.