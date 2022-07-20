Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hope Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
