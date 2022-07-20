Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $211,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $314,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.