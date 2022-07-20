Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Horizon Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HZN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,709.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,711.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 134,896 shares of company stock worth $336,641 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.