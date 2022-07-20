Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $48,625.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00542550 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024496 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015734 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001749 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol
