Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $48,625.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00542550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024496 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

