H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

HR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.61.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.82. The company had a trading volume of 162,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,511. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,551,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

