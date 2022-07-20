HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24 Hour Volume Hits $494.00

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $975,718.09 and $494.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGrow (EGC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00363961 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

