Hudock Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000.

SPYX stock opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.81.

