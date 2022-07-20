Hudock Inc. Acquires 661 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $283.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

