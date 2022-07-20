Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 950.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,789.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,001,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

