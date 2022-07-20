Hudock Inc. Buys 1,991 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 20,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

