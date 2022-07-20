Hudock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLOU. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CLOU stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

