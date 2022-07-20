Hudock Inc. Has $103,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 254,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $100.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

