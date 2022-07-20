Hudock Inc. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

