Hudock Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.6 %

BABA stock opened at $104.75 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

