Hudock Inc. Has $31,000 Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 256.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOTZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.