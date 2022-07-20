Hudock Inc. Reduces Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,569,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.