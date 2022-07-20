Hudock Inc. Sells 102 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average of $125.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.14.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

