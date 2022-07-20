Hudock Inc. Sells 2,355 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hudock Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 371,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

