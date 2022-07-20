Hudock Inc. Sells 639 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,051,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $326.20 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.26 and a 200-day moving average of $283.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.