Hudock Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,899,000 after purchasing an additional 421,405 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,482,000. Tobam grew its position in Baxter International by 429.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 194,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,802,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

