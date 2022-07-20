Hudock Inc. Sells 730 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 390.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $72.90.

