Hudock Inc. Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $25,112,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

