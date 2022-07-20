Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0687 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 43.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 13.3 %
HGTXU stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
