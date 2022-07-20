Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0687 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 43.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 13.3 %

HGTXU stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

