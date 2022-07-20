Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $23,436.56 or 1.00072658 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $913.33 million and approximately $817,879.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00390927 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017108 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.
Huobi BTC Coin Profile
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.
Buying and Selling Huobi BTC
