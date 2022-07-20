ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, ICHI has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $65,102.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00021058 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00559801 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022770 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001748 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,137 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
