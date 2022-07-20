ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 16.3% Over Last Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, ICHI has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and approximately $65,102.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00021058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00559801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022770 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001748 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,137 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

