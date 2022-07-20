Idle 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $610.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $610.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00390927 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017108 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.
Idle Coin Profile
Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.
Buying and Selling Idle
Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.