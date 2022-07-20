Idle 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $610.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $610.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00390927 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,077 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

